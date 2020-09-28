Max Ehrich Claims He Found Out His Relationship With Demi Lovato Was Over In The Tabloids
OUCH!! Demi Lovato’s ex-fiance, Max Ehrich, claims he learned about their break up from the media while he was filming a movie.
Enrich said, “Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid … while your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”
However, once source said, “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press.” The source claims Enrich is “lying. Demi did tell him beforehand.” The source claims he was “just trying to stay relevant” with the claim he found out via “tabloids.”
Enrich continued to throw a tantrum on Instagram. He posted a screenshot of a text conversation to his Instagram stories implying that Demi or her fans sent people to break into his “home.”
Demi and Enrich started dating in March and got engaged 2 months ago on the beach in Malibu.
