Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

December 18, 2023 8:26AM EST
Matthew Perry death was ruled accidental from the “acute effects of ketamine,” among other factors.

Those other factors included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder.) The coroner’s report found, “At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.”

He had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety.

 

