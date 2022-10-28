99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Matthew Perry Opens Up About “Escaping Death” In New Memoir

October 28, 2022 7:23AM EDT
Share

Matthew Perry wrote a memoir that details the severity of his battle with addiction that followed his massive fame from “Friends”. He sat down with Diane Sawyer for an in depth conversation, where he says has been in detox 65 times and “escaped death” three years ago.  He describes how close he was to the edge and how often.

‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ is out November 1 and also shares many never-before-told stories of his career.

 

HERE ARE THE BIGGEST REVELATIONS IN THE BOOK

More about:
Diane Sawyer
Friends Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing
GMA
Matthew Perry
memoir

POPULAR POSTS

1

The True Story Behind Netflix's Most-Watched Series "The Watcher"
2

Ben and Kelly Chat With T.J. Miller
3

Ellen Star Sophia Grace Pregnant
4

“A Christmas Story Christmas” Trailer
5

Daycare Workers Charged With Felonies For Terrorizing Toddlers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE