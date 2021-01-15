Matthew McConaughey Might Join WWE??

Matthew McConaughey is teasing plans to join the WWE. Well at least he hinted at it during a chat with Maria Menounos on the latest episode of her podcast, Better Together.
“I’ll say not too much ’cause as you know, can’t say too much about these things,” he said. “But it is something that interests me.”
McConaughey, an avid wrestling fan, was spotted in the virtual audience of the WWE Thunderdome in October of last year, cheering on Drew McIntyre in his match against The Miz.
The Oscar winner also recalled a conversation about the WWE he once had with Dwayne Johnson, who started his career off in wrestling before becoming a famed movie star. “The Rock was telling me his story, about his storyline from good guy to bad guy, and how he felt it click in one night while he was there like, ‘Oh I just hooked him,’ ” McConaughey said.
He loves watching it with his kids. “I love the suspension and disbelief, ’cause my kids and I watch it,” he shared. “And they’re starting to get that when they go, ‘Oh this is fake.’ I’m going, ‘What are you talking about? No way!’ Because I won’t give them the wink yet, but they’re starting to get that in there, there’s a bit of one, ya know? Two of them are like, ‘this isn’t fake, it’s real!’ “
“That’s so much of the fun of it, is going, ‘This is real,’ ” he added. “And it is.”
