Matthew McConaughey Is Now a College Professor

Aug 28, 2019 @ 3:41pm

Matthew McConaughey is an award-winning actor and producer, and now he can add college professor to his resume.

McConaughey has been appointed a professor of practice at the University of Texas.

McConaughey who earned a film degree from UT in 1993, will obviously be teaching a film course titled Script to Screen, which will include the study of two films he appeared in “The Gentleman” and “Mud.”

Class is scheduled to start for McConaughey Fall 2019 semester.

