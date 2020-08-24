Matthew McConaughey Can Help You Go To Sleep
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Matthew McConaughey attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
In tough times, Americans are turning to the soothing voice of Matthew McConaughey by the MILLIONS to help lull them to sleep!
There’s a meditation and relaxation app called “Calm” that features many stories narrated by celebrities to help you calm down or fall asleep. Matthew McConaughey has lent his voice to the app narrating a story called “Wonder” that has been downloaded more than 11 million times. It has also experience a major uptick in downloads in 2020.