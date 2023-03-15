99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson Team Up For A Comedy Series

March 15, 2023 6:54AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have signed on for a new series on AppleTV+, but they wont have to stretch their acting skills too much…they are playing themselves.  The lighthearted 10-episode show was described as “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Harrelson’s family is going to move in with the McConaugheys on their ranch and we get to see how that goes!

They last teamed up for the HBO crime drama True Detective in 2014 as Louisiana State Police detectives Rust Cohle and Marty Hart.

