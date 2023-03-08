99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Matthew Lawrence Says He Wants A Family With Chilli

March 8, 2023 10:34AM EST
Matthew Lawrence is spilling tea about plans to have a baby with girlfriend Chilli from 90s group TLC!  And fans who loved the 90s are here for it!  One fan commented: Matthew Lawrence and Chilli from TLC dating is the most 90s thing ever! Gotta love it 😂

Lawrence says he’s never had a relationship like this before, which seems to be a dig at ex-wife and former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke. They split last year and by the holidays, Lawrence was chillin’ with Chilli. Lawrence has a podcast with his famous brothers, Joey and Andy called “Brotherly Love Podcast”, where he admitted he “wound up getting involved with people I was trying to please.”

As for Joey, he married his third wife, Samantha, last May and they welcomed a daughter (his third) in January!

