Mattel Introduces A New Blind Barbie

Source: YouTube

The sighted community is about to learn more about those who don’t see well or are blind now that Mattel has debuted its new blind Barbie doll. Mattel worked with the American Foundation for the Blind to create a doll unlike their others. According to USA Today, “this Barbie has bendable elbows to allow her to comfortably use her cane. Her eyes are also designed with an “eye gaze facing slightly up and out,” reflecting the appearance of the eyes of some blind or low-vision individuals.” USA Today points out that Mattel has previously released a Helen Keller Barbie as part of its Inspiring Women series.

This marks a step toward more inclusivity and representation. The brand already features a doll with Down Syndrome, one who uses a wheelchair, and another who uses a hearing aid. This launch also comes with the addition of a black Barbie with Down Syndrome as part of the Fashionista collection.