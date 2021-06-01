Matt LeBlanc Is An Unexpected Meme After ‘Friends’ Reunion

Twitter became obsessed with Matt LeBlanc after the ‘Friends Reunion’ was unleashed upon the world last week…and he is now living in infamy as a meme. Many on Twitter pointed out LeBlanc was giving out “Irish Uncle Energy” with the way he sat on the couch on the set.
I’m gonna make a thread of all of these as they’re hard to find via search and they’re all SO FUNNY https://t.co/Dqcjof09xs
— ruth 🙂 (@theofluffycat) May 29, 2021
I’m gonna make a thread of all of these as they’re hard to find via search and they’re all SO FUNNY https://t.co/Dqcjof09xs
— ruth 🙂 (@theofluffycat) May 29, 2021
https://t.co/anqxIjlh0w
— ruth 🙂 (@theofluffycat) May 29, 2021
https://t.co/anqxIjlh0w
MORE HERE