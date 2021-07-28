Matt Damon Texts Ben Affleck To Fact Check Gossip About Him

Matt Damon goes directly to the source to get his information instead of automatically believing what he sees and reads. Ben Affleck has been in the news A LOT lately thanks to his rekindle relationship with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez.
“Well, I mean, it’s real-life stuff,” Damon says.“We each got a whole mess of kids. We text pretty much about everything. There’s so much in the press about him that normally I’m just fact checking things that I read. ‘Did this happen?’ He’s like, ‘No that didn’t happen.’ “
So after Bennifer went Instagram official kissing on J.Lo’s Instagram, Damon said “All the pictures that have come out are the same ones that you see. I don’t know anything you don’t know.”
He told Extra during Monday’s red carpet about his thoughts on Affleck’s romance with Lopez, saying, “I’m just so happy for him,” “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”