Matt Damon Says Quarantining In Ireland Is “Like A Fairy Tale”

Matt Damon got lucky with his Irish lockdown.
“It’s incredible,” said Damon of the Dublin suburb. “It’s one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been. … We’ve got this incredible setup in this place, and it’s absolutely gorgeous.” He ended up calling into their show because Bono is a neighbor of his now, and Bono heard the show talking about wanting Matt to call in. So Matt obliged.
Sidebar…Ben Davis was supposed to be in Ireland with his family in early April but had to cancel due to the pandemic. Matt Damon is Ben’s mancrush. Now he’s crushed knowing he could have been quarantine in Ireland and maybe been Matt’s new bestie.