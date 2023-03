Source: YouTube

Matt Damon rarely makes public appearances with his wife or daughters, but it was a family affair at the premiere of his new movie, “Air”. He proudly showed off wife Luciana Barroso, and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12.

‘Air’ is the story of how Nike built their brand around a little-known basketball played named Michael Jordan. It hits theaters April 5.