Matt Damon “Knew Every Word” At Harry Styles Concert With His Daughters

Matt Damon is a #GirlDad to 10-year-old Stella, 12-year-old Gia and 15-year-old Isabella and took them to see Harry Styles in concert at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.
“It was great. Yeah, yeah it was great,” he said. “They love him. And that album dropped, or at least I became aware of it, in that first lockdown. So we had that on repeat.” Damon added to PEOPLE that he “knew every word to every song,” joking that he may be “too old to know all the words.”
Earlier this year during an interview with Tara Hitchcock, Damon spoke about surprising Isabella with the ultimate gift for a Styles fan: a video from the singer himself.
“Last Christmas, my wife, it was a one-two punch,” he said. “We gave my 15-year-old a life-size cardboard cutout of Harry Styles. Harry Styles did a little video and said ‘Hello’ to her, and she lost her mind. I think that was the best we’ve done so far. I don’t know how we’ll top it.”
