Matt Damon Has A Secret Instagram Account With 76 Followers

Matt Damon is admitting he has a secret Instagram account with a whopping 76 followers. In case you want to put your detective hat on and try to figure it out, he did give a few details. He uses it to see pictures of his friends’ kids and only occasionally posts himself. He’s done 40 posts since 2013…the last one of his daughter Isabella giving the middle finger to the camera! It didn’t take long for people to think they’ve cracked the case!
In an interview with GQ, Matt said about social media, “I just never saw the point. And I feel better and better about that decision as time goes on. I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I’m connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to. And then Twitter, I just reflexively didn’t believe that my first knee-jerk response to something was necessarily something that should go all over the world.”