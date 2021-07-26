Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Will Write More Movies Together

For the first time in 25 years, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon write a movie together and they might do more. Damon said writing the film “was actually a lot of fun,” “I think we’ll write a lot more in the future just because it didn’t turn out to be as time-consuming as we thought.”
They famously won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1997 for their first script they wrote,”Good Will Hunting.” Their latest is “The Last Duel”, due out in October which they co-wrote together alongside Nicole Holofcener. Damon said the process was way different writing Good Will Hunting because it “was so inefficient” compared to The Last Duel. “You know, because we didn’t really understand structure so we wrote thousands of pages. … We’d be like, ‘Well, what if this happened?’ and then we’d just write different scenes,” “So, we had all these kind of disparate scenes, and then we kind of tried to jam them together into something that looked like a movie.”
So after being in the biz now for 30 years, he says they learned “something about structure along the way and the process went along a lot faster.”