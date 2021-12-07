“Matrix Resurrections” Trailer #2

A new Matrix Resurrections trailer teases the return of Agent Smith and shows Neo has new powers.
The story takes place 20 years after the events of its predecessor as Neo is once again alive and plugged back into the virtual world, living a seemingly normal life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco. But when a chance reunion with a similarly amnesiac Trinity and a red pill-offering Morpheus reopens his eyes to the reality of the titular universe, Neo must regain who he was and resume the fight to save humanity.
Matrix Resurrections will be available on December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max, streaming only on the Ad-Free plan in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release.