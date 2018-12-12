Matchmaker Mom Goes Viral After Trying To Get Her Son A Date

Waist photo of man and woman holding hands while sitting on a couch

Most college kids would be mortified to learn their mom was trying to set them up with strangers at the grocery and one of those stranger blasted the awkward exchange out on the internet.

For one Texas college student, however, it all seemed to work out.

Earlier this month, Charisma Valdez, a student at UT-San Antonio, tweeted:

 

The  tweet quickly went viral, drawing in more than 62,000 likes and more than 4,700 retweets!!

Valdez said the she and her roommates were at H-E-B, a grocery store, when a puppy sparked a conversation between them and the mom, Patricia.

They were pretty excited at first because puppies, and then once Patricia brought up her son and that whole conversation got pretty serious.

This might sound like a nightmare for any single college guy, but it turns out Patricia is quite the wing-mom.

Only a few days later, Charisma shared a photo of their first date with the infamous global affairs major, Cody!

 

Look at how cute they are! And shout out to moms! Our number one fans and our best wingman!

