‘Masters Of The Universe’ Is Back And Picks Up Where The 80s Series Left Off

Kevin Smith is executive producer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix and it picks up where the 80s series left off.
After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.
The voice cast includes Jason Mewes as He-Man, but also Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Henry Rollins, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more.
Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation streams on July 23.