Master P Will Pay For The Funeral Of Trinity Randolph

Aug 18, 2020 @ 7:48am

(Photo: WAVE3)

Rapper and businessman Master P said he will pay for the funeral of a 3-year-old Louisville girl who was fatally shot along with her father. Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, died of multiple gunshot wounds Friday in Louisville.

The girl’s grandfather said Trinity was playing in her “Frozen” dollhouse at her home when she was shot. Police have released no information on details of the shooting or information on possible suspects.

Percy Miller, known as Master P, said he would cover the girl’s funeral costs. He said, “This a 3-year-old innocent girl that’s gone from her family, from her future, somebody who could have come out of the community and be the next president, doctor, lawyer, teacher. This is sad.”

 

