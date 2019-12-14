Mashable Names Baby Yoda “Being of the Decade”
He burst on the scenes just recently, but Mashable thought that’s good enough for Baby Yoda to take over the entire decade!
The 2010s saw more than its fair share of good, pure, and adorable reatures. This was the era of Grumpy Cat, of Fiona the Hippo, social media star at the Cincinnati Zoo; and now The Child.
The article reads:
Into this desolate blasted landscape stepped a savior. A creature so good, so pure, so perfectly cheeky, that we all fell in love instantly no matter whom we favored for president. Just for a moment, at the holidays, silence fell across the culture war’s trenches. And we all gazed up adoringly at The Child.
