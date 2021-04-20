      Weather Alert

Marvel Unveils ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Teaser Trailer

Apr 20, 2021 @ 6:45am

Dear Marvel, thank you for THIS surprise! Marvel just released the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu, and to celebrate the actor, they launched the teaser on his birthday!

Simu Liu’s character is a young hero who spent the first part of his life training to become an assassin under his strict father. He leaves for America to get away from it only to return back to his father.

Mark you calendar for September 3, 2021!

