Marvel Making Real Infinity Gauntlet Worth $25 Million

Jul 25, 2022 @ 8:40am

There have been plenty of toy Infinity Gauntlets out there, but now Marvel announced the creation of a real-life Infinity Gauntlet holding six precious gemstones (over 150 carats) including a ruby, an emerald, a sapphire, a diamond, a garnet & amethyst worth $25 million.

 

Shark Tank star Daymond John unveiled the collectibles saying, “There’s going to be a limited amount of certified ones and they’re going to be available to the public in drops.”

MORE HERE

