Marvel Drops Phase 4 Teaser Trailer With Release Dates for ‘Eternals’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3’, and More
Don’t mind us, we will just be sitting over here surrounded by goosebumps. Marvel just dropped the trailer to end all trailers detailing all of their release dates for the next several years for Phase 4 of the MCU.
Everything starts again with ‘Black Widow’ that has been pushed back since last year, but that’s just the beginning. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is the official title to the sequel of ‘Black Panther’. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3’, and ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ get official release dates.
Oh and Marvel official announces Fantastic 4 joining the MCU!