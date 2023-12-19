Marvel Drops Jonathan Majors After Assault Conviction

Source: YouTube

Marvel has announced they are dropping actor Jonathan Majors from all future projects after a jury returned two guilty verdicts in his assault case. The jury came to its decision after deliberating over the course of three days. The trial centered on an incident that took place in New York City in March and involved his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was found guilty of third-degree assault and first-degree harassment, but he was not guilt of one count of assault and one count of harassment.

Majors’ sentencing is scheduled for February 6th. Shortly after the verdict was read, Marvel announced that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor will no longer star in future MCU films.