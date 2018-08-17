Marvel Creates Comic Book Cover Highlighting Louisville vs. Alabama Football Game

Louisville takes on Alabama September 1st at 8:00pm.
Artist Ron Lim celebrated the Alabama vs. Louisville game with a homage comic cover!
A new season of the College Football Playoff is here!
We've teamed up with @Marvel once again to bring you special edition custom comic covers for college football's 2018 kickoff weekend! pic.twitter.com/I0Av4XCsv7
— ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2018
They look SO AWESOME!
Here are the special edition College Football Playoff @Marvel custom comic covers with the originals they were inspired by! pic.twitter.com/uqPlNdFjT0
— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) August 16, 2018