Marvel Announces Release Dates For Eight More Movies

If you thought Marvel would be taking a break after Endgame think again. The company has just announced the release dates for 8 Marvel films by the end of 2022.  And that’s not counting “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

In a press release that was released yesterday, Disney revealed the schedule that shows you’re going to get your fair share of superhero flicks. On the schedule, the films are listed as “Untitled Marvel Films” with the dates of May 1, 2020, November 6, 2020, February 12, 2021, May 7, 2021, November 5, 2021, February 18, 2022, May 6, 2022, and July 29, 2022.

Oh, and FYI the schedule also included release dates for the Avatarsequels with Avatar 2 in 2021, and the following movies being released in 2023, 2025, and 2027.

 

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bachelorette Hannah’s Season Will Be Most Dramatic EVERRRR LOL Set Your Calendar For The “Beverly Hills 90210” Reboot Premiere The First Pics Of The Royal Baby Archie Are Here! Sneak Peek of Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” There Is A Campaign To Get Robert Downey Jr. Nominated For An Oscar…And We’re Here For It Brad Pitt Was Asked About A Reunion With Jennifer Aniston
Comments