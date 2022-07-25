Marvel Announces New “Avengers” Movie In 2025 At Comic Con

During Marvel’s Comic-Con presentation on Saturday, they announced two new Avengers films. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will arrive May 2, 2025, with another movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, hitting just months later on November 7, 2025. Marvel head Kevin Feige noted that the back-to-back Avengers films will wrap up Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (It was announced that a Fantastic 4 film will start the phase on November 8, 2024.)
Feige also confirmed that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio — who starred as Daredevil and Kingpin in the Netflix series about the superhero — will return to the roles for a new Disney+ series called Daredevil: Born Again in 2024. “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” will be in theaters May 2023, season 2 of “Loki” is expected to stream summer 2023 and a new “Captain America” movie expected May 2024.
MORE HERE