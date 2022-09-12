Marvel Announcements at Disney’s D23 Expo

Marvel head Kevin Feige took the stage to share updates about what the studio has planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following a surprise live performance from Rogers: The Musical, the Broadway show from the Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” the audience was treated to sneak peek of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Director Ryan Coogler took to the stage to share the exclusive footage from the highly-anticipated film. The clip featured a scene with Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) addressing leaders of the world about Wakanda’s unwillingness to share Vibranium. See it in theaters November 11.

For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania, which kicks off the MCU’s Phase 5, Feige brought out the cast, including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily and Jonathan Majors. “This thing is bananas,” Rudd said of the film. “This is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen from us.”

Big names are a part of Marvel’s big villain team-up movie, Thunderbolts: Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster). Filming is set to start early next year. It comes out July 26th 2024.

Marvel unveiled details and the first trailer for Werewolf By Night, the upcoming MCU Halloween special set to premiere October 7th on Disney+. Gael García Bernal stars as Jack Russell, known in Marvel Comics as the Werewolf By Night, an ordinary man who carries an ancient family curse that turns him into a werewolf who fights evil.

Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) came on stage to talk about Secret Invasion, in which shape-shifting Skulls have invaded Earth. Cheadle stayed on stage to talk about Armor Wars, a series centered around his War Machine character. It will pick up right after the events of “Secret Invasion.”

