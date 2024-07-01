99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Martin Mull Passes Away At 80

July 1, 2024 6:52AM EDT
Actor Martin Mull has died at the age of 80 after a long illness. His daughter shared the news in a sweet tribute on social media saying “he was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny.”

 

 

He was, of course, known for many standout roles in “Clue”, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, “Roseanne” and “Veep”.

