The day commemorates the life and work of Dr. King, who was a Baptist minister and prominent leader in the American civil rights movement. People are encouraged to use the day to “reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change espoused by Dr. King.”

Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

We are called to carry on Dr. King’s legacy by volunteering to improve our communities.

The first Martin Luther King Jr. Day was observed by the King Center on January 15, 1969. It was meant to encourage people to volunteer…a day ON rather than a day OFF. Illinois was the first state to sign it into law in 1973, and other states followed suit.

President Ronald Reagan made it a federal holiday on the third Monday of January every year in 1986. How will YOU help others today?