Martha Stewart Tells Mariah Carey “You Cannot Give Up Thanksgiving”

Martha Stewart has some words for the Christmas queen, Mariah Carey. She plead to her on the Today Show that lots of people do love turkey even if she doesn’t. *cough* *has pot roast at Thanksgiving* Martha calls herself a traditionalist with a twist and told Mariah, “do not think we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”

Mariah tweeted back:

Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now! 💕 P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! 🥳🎄 https://t.co/zrTNaevTTM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 3, 2022

Was that shade at the end? Hard to tell… What do you think?