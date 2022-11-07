99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Martha Stewart Tells Mariah Carey “You Cannot Give Up Thanksgiving”

November 7, 2022 12:21PM EST
Martha Stewart has some words for the Christmas queen, Mariah Carey. She plead to her on the Today Show that lots of people do love turkey even if she doesn’t. *cough* *has pot roast at Thanksgiving* Martha calls herself a traditionalist with a twist and told Mariah, “do not think we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”

Mariah tweeted back:

Was that shade at the end? Hard to tell… What do you think?

