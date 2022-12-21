Martha Stewart Shares Her Boozy Eggnog Recipe

This is the year you make your own eggnog… Or at least consider it while you’re checking out Martha Stewart’s recipe. Hers is pretty lit… as in it has three kinds of booze in it. She shared the recipe with Today Food:

Ingredients:

12 large eggs, yolks and whites separated

1½ cups plus 3 tablespoons superfine sugar, divided

1 quart whole milk

1½ quarts heavy cream, divided

3 cups bourbon

1/2 cup dark rum

2 cups cognac

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

freshly grated nutmeg

Directions:

In a very large bowl, beat egg yolks until thick and pale yellow. Gradually add 1½ cups sugar to yolks. With a wire whisk, beat in milk and 1 quart cream. Add bourbon, rum and cognac, stirring constantly. Just before serving, beat egg whites until stiff. Slowly whisk in 2 tablespoons superfine sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Fold into mixture. Whip remaining heavy cream until stiff, slowly add in remaining 1 tablespoon superfine sugar and fold into eggnog. Sprinkle with nutmeg.

You’re probably gonna be LIT once you have this stuff.