Martha Stewart Reveals Her Younger Celebrity Crush

Martha Stewart is known for her good taste and there’s no exception when it comes to her interest in others.

She sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk holidays, the Karadashians, and her current celebrity crush. At about 02:45, she revealed that she’s fawning over BRAD PITT on Instagram… Actually, Martha loves the Brad fan pages. LOL! It turns out, she’s never met, but can you imagine if sparks were flying???

If you considering the age difference, she’s 23 years his senior.