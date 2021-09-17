Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg Teaming Up For A Halloween Special

Our favorite unlikely besties, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, are teaming up again to judge a new food competition special coming this October. “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” will feature teams of three competing to build over-the-top, full-sensory worlds, inspired by the concept of fear and filled with edible treats (think “larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cotton candy cobwebs,” a press release stresses). They first met back in 2008, when Snoop guest-starred on Stewart’s show, “Martha,” where they made mashed potatoes together.
Then Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1:
So what makes them such a good team? “She lets me do me and accepts me for who I am,” Snoop told PEOPLE in 2018. “She doesn’t try to change me.” “Martha will always be a friend,” he added. Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween will stream on Peacock Oct. 14.