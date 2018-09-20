Maroon 5 May Just Be On Their Way to Headlining The Super Bowl

First the KFC Yum! Center this Saturday, next stop Super Bowl halftime show?

That’s riiight! Maroon 5 reportedly will be Super Bowl LIII (or 53) half time performer which is set to take place on Feb. 3rd, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Although the NFL said in a statement that, “It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show”, numerous outlets such as Billboards, Variety & the New York Times have confirmed via their sources that its a go!

No word yet on special guest performances but we speculate that rapper Cardi B will make an appearance – As she’s featured in Maroon 5’s current No. 2 song on Hot 100, “Girls Like You”.