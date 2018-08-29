Maroon 5 is Basically Holding the Best Garage Sale Ever

BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 7: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Maroon 5 at iHeartRadio Theater on November 7, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

We all love a good yard sale, and Maroon 5 is doing just that!

Maroon 5 has teamed up with Reverb.com to sell off tons of old equipment that has been used while Maroon 5 has been in the studio and on tour. So basically Maroon 5 is cleaning out their garage to your benefit! And let’s be real, that means your mouth can touch where Adam Levine’s mouth has been! HA!

Nearly 200 items—including guitars, microphones, keyboards, and more—will be available for purchase on Reverb beginning on Thursday, August 30.

Their hope is that an up and coming band will use their stuff to make it big just like they did!

READ MORE HERE!

“We used all of this gear when we were kids, working hard to establish ourselves as a band. Now, we’re in a new phase and we need to clear out what we’re not using anymore to make room for the equipment that will help us create what comes next,” said keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael. “This gear was such a huge part of our story and I hope that it goes to an up-and-coming band or musicians who can make it part of their own story.”