Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Taking A Leave From The Band After Arrest

Jul 15, 2020 @ 9:17am

Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden is taking some time away from the band after his domestic violence arrest.

Madden released a statement saying, “I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future.”

He added, “During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.” Madden was arrested on June 30th in Los Angeles for domestic violence.  He doesn’t have a wife and it’s not clear who the victim is.

Maroon 5 just announced they rescheduled their summer tour in 2021 and tickets for the canceled tour this year will be honored.

