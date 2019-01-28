Maroon 5 and The NFL Were Savagely Dissed by WWE

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The WWE used last night’s Royal Rumble to take a cheap shot at Maroon 5 and the NFL Half Time Show in the hopes of gaining viewers.

If you’re not into watching Maroon 5 and Travis Scott during the half time show at the Super Bowl, the WWE has offered you a high flying alternative. During last night’s Royal Rumble pay per view event, they ran this little commercial.

Shots fired!

It’s safe to assume that both the NFL and WWE have great lawyers on retainer so I doubt there will be any legal wranglings from this. Also consider that Vince McMahon has tried once to create his own football league to rival the NFL and rumors are circling that he plans to try it again.

I wouldn’t count on any retaliation from the NFL on this.

