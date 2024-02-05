Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes To Families Of Kids Harmed Online

Source: YouTube

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced a tough line of questioning from Senator Josh Hawley about what he is doing for the families of children harmed and exploited on his platforms. He was asked what he’s doing to make sure it doesn’t happen anymore, and whether Zuckerberg is using his own billions he’s made off these families to compensate them. Hawley also asked if wanted to apologize to them, which he did as those families raised pictures of their kids harmed.

Hawley came with receipts from a company whistleblower that showed stunning statistics of inappropriate images, content and propositions kids were exposed to.

Are you worried about what your kids can find online?