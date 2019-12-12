Mark Your Calendars For Keanu Day Cometh, May 21, 2021!!
Keanu Reeves is cooking with grease now ladies and gents! In an act of both arrogance and unselfishness (something only Keanu and maybe Nick Cage are cool enough to be capable of) The Matrix mogul follows up the announcement of the release date of Matrix 4 with even bigger news! The newest installment of his OTHER blockbuster hit John Wick will be dropping on the SAME DAY. The Warner Bros. release of Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 will hit movie theaters, May 21, 2021, which should rightfully be observed as Keanu Reeves Day from that point forward.
I think it’s safe to say that there will be countless cinematically trained assassins and “chosen ones” leaving the theaters that weekend so make sure to greet each other with a nice, disarming “Happy Keanu Day!” to ensure you won’t be perceived as a threat and dealt with swiftly, as Keanu, our king would do.