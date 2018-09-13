Mark Wahlberg Does More Before 8am Than You Do…We’re Guessing

Guys…as you wake up to start your day…we should consider what Mark Wahlberg has already done. He shared what a typical day for him is, and it’s a little insane.

It starts at 2:30am with a half-hour of prayers then breakfast at 3:15…he then works out for two hours…another meal, shower and a game of golf all before 8am. Family time at 11am, lunch at 1…then work calls for an hour and pick the kids up at 3pm. Second workout at 4pm, dinner and family time then to bed at 7:30pm.

#BEASTMODE

Ellen helped his new Chevrolet dealership in Ohio

His new movie is called Instant Family due out November 16.