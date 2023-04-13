99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Mark Wahlberg Bags Groceries At The Store He Had His First Job At

April 13, 2023 11:21AM EDT
Source: YouTube

This was probably a big surprise for shoppers at the Stop & Shop store in Quincy, Massachusetts, when Mark Wahlberg was bagging some groceries! That’s where he worked as a teenager. “I was bagging groceries – $3.65 an hour. I was right up the street getting my driver’s ed.” He used the money he made to buy a Pontiac for his 17th birthday.

 

 

He was super courteous back on the job as a bagger, asking once customer if she wanted her oranges double bagged due to their weight. He hugged an employee hand said he planned to tell “Jeff to give me my job back.” 

More about:
bagging groceries
Mark Wahlberg
Massachusetts
Quincy
Stop & Shop

