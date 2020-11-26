      Weather Alert

Mark Ruffalo to Play Ryan Reynolds’ Dad in New Netflix Movie “The Adam Project”

Nov 26, 2020 @ 9:13am
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Mark Ruffalo of 'I Know This Much Is True' appears onstage during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. 697450 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Marvel super heroes are back together again! Mark Ruffalo is set to play Ryan Reynolds’ dad in the new Netflix movie “The Adam Project”!

Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana have also signed for the movie. Ryan Reynolds plays a man who hopes to get help from his 13 year-old self by traveling back in time to look for his late father who is played by Mark Ruffalo.

TAGS
Jennifer Garner Mark Ruffalo Marvel Netflix Ryan Reynolds Zoe Saldana
POPULAR POSTS
Pizza Hut Is Selling A Weighted Blanket That Looks Like A Giant Pizza
You Laugh You Lose: Yoda Layheehoo
Walmart Will Deliver A Live Christmas Tree And Hang Lights For You
Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving
There Is A 'Home Alone' Themed Airbnb Available For The Holidays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE