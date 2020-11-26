Mark Ruffalo to Play Ryan Reynolds’ Dad in New Netflix Movie “The Adam Project”
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Mark Ruffalo of 'I Know This Much Is True' appears onstage during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. 697450 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Marvel super heroes are back together again! Mark Ruffalo is set to play Ryan Reynolds’ dad in the new Netflix movie “The Adam Project”!
Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana have also signed for the movie. Ryan Reynolds plays a man who hopes to get help from his 13 year-old self by traveling back in time to look for his late father who is played by Mark Ruffalo.