Mariska Hargitay Names Her Cat After A Taylor Swift Song

December 1, 2023 11:18AM EST
It finally happened. Swifties everywhere know that Taylor Swift names one of her cats is named “Olivia Benson” after Mariska Hargitay’s character in Law & Order: SVU.

 

The tables have turned and Mariska has given her new cat a Taylor Swift-esque name: Karma. Because of course she did.

 

Sing it with us!

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a god
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that

Let’s not forget their special bond as fans of one another. Mariska even appeared in Taylor’s “Bad Blood” video almost a decade ago:

