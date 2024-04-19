99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Mariska Hargitay Gets Mistaken For Real Cop While Filming, Helps Lost Girl

April 19, 2024 6:40AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

This was a bit of art imitating life…Mariska Hargitay had to pause filming the the final episodes of Law & Order’s 25th season when she was mistaken for a REAL police officer! She plays Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and was wearing a badge when she was approached by a little girl who was lost. Hargitay was filming a scene with Ice-T but took a break for about 20 minutes to help find the girl’s mom.

After they found her, she was photographed comforting them both. 

 

More about:
Break
filming
lost girl
mariska hargitay
olivia benson

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local "American Idol" Contestant Makes It To Top 20
2

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
3

Louisville Ranked The Worst City For Weed Ahead Of 4/20
4

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him
5

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling's Passing Gets National Attention

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE