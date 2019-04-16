Marine Crawls Across Boston Marathon Finish Line And The Reason Will Put You in Tears!

Try not to cry! A marine named Micah Herndon from Tallmadge, Ohio crawled across the finish line during the Boston marathon on his hands and knees after collapsing at mile 22 in honor of the those lost in combat!

He served in Afghanistan in 2010 and ran the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon to remember three special comrades lost in combat named Mark Juarez, Matthew Ballard and Rupert Hamer who died in 2010.

At mile 22, his legs gave out and he painfully crawled to the end of the finish line! Immediately upon reaching the finish line, he was given medical help and was lifted into a wheel chair.

Micah ran with the three marines names on tags on his shoes, and he said as he ran he said their names in his head to keep him going. The tears are FLOWING!