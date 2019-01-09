Marie Osmond Just Dropped A Huge Spoiler About “The Masked Singer” Marie Osmond was asked on Access Hollywood if her brother Donnie is the peacock on FOX’s The Masked Singer. That airs tonight at 9pm on FOX. Access HollywoodDonnie OsmondFOXMarie OsmondpeacockspoilerThe Masked Singer SHARE RELATED CONTENT A Barbie Movie is Being Made and The Actress Choice is Kind of Perfect Most. Dramatic. Season. EVER. Kevin Hart Is Still Probably Not Going To Host The Oscars Bonnaroo 2019 Lineup Is Announced Game of Thrones Prequel Has NEW Characters!?! Kevin Spacey Says He’s Still Getting Acting Offers Despite His Scandal