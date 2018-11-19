Mariah Carey’s Christmas Is As Extra As You Expect…And Then Some

You’d expect Mariah Carey to be extra with just about everything she does, right? Well during a recent interview, she dropped some nuggets about just how E-X-T-R-A her Christmas actually is.

“I should have a Christmas budget,” “People don’t realize how much it costs to go and do the whole Christmas experience, the extravaganza that I do, darling.” What does she mean by that? “Santa Claus comes, the real Santa. I know him.”

So, like, does she fly Santa in from the North Pole on a private jet? Does he bring his sleigh for a special meet and greet? She’s not sure…she just knows he brings his reindeer. Yep. ACTUAL REINDEER come to her house.

“I have real reindeer that come to my house. Yes, darling. I don’t play around.”

