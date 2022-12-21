Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Breaks Another Record

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey is at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the tenth week in a row, making her the third artist and the first woman to have three songs stay at the top for ten weeks or more.

In 1995 and 1996, “One Sweet Day” by Carey and Boyz II Men was number one for 16 weeks, and “We Belong Together” was number one for 14 weeks in 2005. Boyz II Men and Drake are the only other artists to have achieved the trifecta.

