99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Breaks Another Record

December 21, 2022 6:42AM EST
Share

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey is at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the tenth week in a row, making her the third artist and the first woman to have three songs stay at the top for ten weeks or more.

In 1995 and 1996, “One Sweet Day” by Carey and Boyz II Men was number one for 16 weeks, and “We Belong Together” was number one for 14 weeks in 2005.  Boyz II Men and Drake are the only other artists to have achieved the trifecta.

What is your favorite Mariah Carey song?

More about:
All I Want For Christmas
Mariah Carey

POPULAR POSTS

1

DJ Twitch From Ellen Show Has Passed Away
2

Louisville Woman Wins Big In Office White Elephant Gift Exchange
3

Doorbell Camera Video: Neighbor Just Wants To Compliment Their Decorations
4

P!nk's Daughter Nails An Olivia Rodrigo Song In Recital
5

8th Grader Hits Full Court Buzzer Beater For The Win!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE